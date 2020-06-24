The upcoming watchOS 7 update for Apple Watch includes a feature most of us wouldn't have imagined needing just a few short months ago. With the new update, Apple Watch automatically starts a 20-second timer whenever it detects you're washing your hands. By doing so, you can better protect yourself (and others) from COVID-19 and other viruses and germs.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
Wash Those Hands
To use the handwashing feature on watchOS 7, it must first be activated directly on the Watch. To do so:
- Push on the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch.
- Select the Settings app.
- Scroll down, choose Handwashing.
- Toggle on Timer.
Apple Watch will now detect when you're washing your hands. When it does, it begins a countdown with sounds on the Watch face. It will alert you when it's time to stop.
So much to see
The watchOS 7 beta is currently available to registered Apple developers. In July, for the first time, the first watchOS public beta arrives. Before the release of a new Apple Watch this fall, watchOS 7 will be released to the public. It's compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.
- Will my Apple Watch work with watchOS 7
- How to install watchOS 7 developer beta 1 to your Apple Watch
- watchOS 7: Everything you need to know
Besides the handwashing monitor, watchOS 7 includes more Watch face customization tools and the ability to share those faces, a sleep app, additional fitness workouts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Siri will tell you a choose-your-own-adventure story
When you ask Siri to tell you a story, you'll get to participate in its outcome.
More Apple Stores reopening in Singapore, Canada, and the U.S.
Apple is reopening 38 more stores in Singapore, Quebec and the U.S. over the course of today and tomorrow.
Ninjala interview: Not just another Splatoon copycat
Ninjala is a free-to-play multiplayer action game developed by GungHo Online Entertainment and coming soon to Nintendo Switch. We had the opportunity to interview the company's CEO to learn more about the inspiration behind this game.
Replace that worn out lightning cable with one of these durable options
Not only will a high-quality replacement make your life easier, having extra cables will allowing you to charge your iPad in multiple locations too!