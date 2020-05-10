Houseparty makes it possible for you and seven other friends to have a good time without leaving the house. You can play a few party games together, video chat, and just socialize whenever you want! While it's more popular on iOS and Android, you can actually use Houseparty on Google Chrome.

How to set up and use Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

The Houseparty extension in Chrome works almost identical to the Houseparty app, so if you're used to using the app, you'll have no problem with the Chrom extension. Here's how you can use Houseparty on Google Chrome.

How to set up Houseparty in Google Chrome

The good news is setting up Houseparty on Chrome is fairly straightforward. Download the extension, sign in to your account, and then you're ready to rock. Here's how you do it.

Download the Houseparty extension on Chrome Click the Houseparty extension. It looks like a little waving hand. Click Log in. Enter Login information. Click Log In. Click Allow so Houseparty can use your webcam. Click Allow so Houseparty can use your microphone.

Now you're all signed in and ready to start chatting!

How to add friends on HouseParty in Google Chrome

What's a party without friends? Since Houseparty on Chrome is connected to the connection you signed into to, you'll have all your friends already in your contacts, but if you need to add a new friend, you can do so in the browser version too!

Launch Google Chrome. Click the Houseparty extension. It looks like a little waving hand. Type the username of the person you're trying to find in the search bar. Click Add.

How to video chat on Houseparty in Google Chrome

Launch Google Chrome. Click the Houseparty extension. It looks like a little waving hand. Click the waving hand to start a chat.

Any questions?

Let us know in the comments down below.