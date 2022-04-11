A few years ago, Apple introduced a feature called Instant Notes. This allows you to access the Notes app right through Control Center, making it faster than ever before to jot down notes to refer to later, or even continue where you left off on an existing note. For those fleeting moments, every second counts, and Instant Notes makes sure you get it down as quickly as you can. Instant Notes launched in iOS 13, so as long as you have the best iPhone or iPad equipped with the latest software, like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, then you can make use of it. Here's how to get Instant Notes on iPhone and iPad.

How to enable Notes in Control Center Before you can access Notes from the lock screen, you'll first need to enable Notes in the Control Center. Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Control Center. Tap the green plus button next to Notes. It looks like a text box with a plus on top of it. Now you'll be able to access Notes from the Control Center. How to enable Instant Notes from the lock screen After you've given Control Center access to Notes, you'll have to allow Notes to be used from the Lock Screen. It's easy to do so! Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Notes. Tap Access Notes from Lock Screen (you need to scroll all the way to the bottom). Tap the option you want. Your options are as follows: Off : This will disable Notes from being accessed from the lock screen.

Always Create New Note : This option will always create a new note when using Instant Notes.

: This option will always create a new note when using Instant Notes. Resume Last Note: This will allow you to edit the last note you created. How to access Instant Notes on your iPhone or iPad Once you have it all set up, starting an Instant Note is pretty straightforward. On an iPhone or iPad with Touch ID: Swipe up from the bottom of the Lock Screen, then tap the Notes button.