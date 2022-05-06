In macOS Monterey, Apple's brought a popular tool from iOS to the desktop. Can you guess what it is? That's right — Low Power Mode! With macOS Monterey, Low Power Mode is an option that you can set to automatically preserve battery life by turning down the screen brightness and system clock speed. It's a feature that works on all the best Macs.

How to use Low Power Mode With Battery Power

You must have a MacBook (early 2016 and later) running macOS Monterey or later to use Low Power Mode. To use the feature, follow these steps:

Launch System Preferences. Choose the Battery. Select Battery on the left side. Check the Low power mode box. You might have to click on the lock image at the bottom to unlock this box.

Now your Mac should go into Low Power Mode whenever you are running just on the MacBook battery itself.

How to use Low Power Mode with power adapter

You can also use Low Power Mode when your Mac is connected to a power adapter by following these steps:

Launch System Preferences. Choose the Battery pane. Select Power Adapter on the left side. Check the Low power mode box.

Time to save

It's nice to see Apple has finally added Low Power Mode to the best Macs. It's been a very popular feature on iPhone and iPad; undoubtedly, it will find much success on macOS Monterey and beyond.