The macOS Monterey release brought lots of new features to Mac. Among these are new ways to manage Mac notifications for apps and contacts. These improvements are designed to help you save time and better concentrate on what you're doing. Here's a look at the changes and what makes them valuable.

How to use Focus to adjust your notifications One of the most significant new features on macOS Monterey is Focus. The tool, also available on iPhones and iPads, allows you to adjust the kind of notifications you receive on your device(s) based on the time of day and what you're doing. You can change the settings for alerts from contacts and apps on all the best Macs, including the 2021 MacBook Pro. For example, perhaps during after-hours, you only want to receive notifications from select contacts but not from apps. Further, you rather limit alerts to those only from colleagues, immediate family members, and specific news apps during work hours. Once you've set up and established your initial Focus groups, you can adjust the settings. To adjust your contact notification settings: Choose System Preferences from your Mac's dock. Select Notifications & Focus. Click on the Focus tab. Choose the Focus you wish to change on the left side of the Notifications & Focus box. Highlight People under the Allowed Notifications From section. Click the +, then highlight someone to add from your list of contacts. Select the Add button. Repeat steps 6-7 to add more people. To adjust your app notification settings: Choose System Preferences from your Mac's dock. Select Notifications & Focus. Click on the Focus tab. Choose the Focus you wish to change on the left side of the Notifications & Focus box. Highlight Apps under the Allowed Notifications From section. Click the +, then highlight an installed app you wish to add Select the Add button. Repeat steps 6-7 to add more apps.