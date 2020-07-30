You can search for photos by typing in places or dates, or you can search by telling Siri where and when you want to look for.
Say "May, 2019" and you'll go right back. Ask for "Cupertino" and you'll be there. Combine the places and times, and Siri will take you anywhere — and any when — you want to go!
- How to find photos with Siri based on time
- How to find photo with Siri based on location
- How to find photos with Siri... using both!
- How to find photos of things with Siri in iOS
How to find photos with Siri based on time
Any photo you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically timestamped with the date. So if you know when you took the photos you are looking for, Siri should be able to help you find them.
- Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".
Say something like "Show me photos from September."
When using the time to find photos with Siri, you can even be more specific by saying a precise date, like "Show me pictures from Sept. 17th," or even less so by just saying a year.
How to find photos with Siri based on location
Unless you've turned off your location services, every photo taken on your iPhone or iPad is automatically be stamped by location, meaning that if you know where the photos were taken, Siri can find them for you.
- Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".
Say something like "Show me photos from Cupertino."
Once again, you can be as precise or as broad as you want.
You can do both!
It's worth mentioning that you can combine these methods to get better search results from Siri. If you went to Rome twice but are trying to show your friends pictures from the most recent trip, you can simply say something like, "Show me photos from Rome in May." You can also use Siri to search for photos in folders — asking for "Show me my selfies from November" will search the Selfies folder where your selfies are automatically filed.
How to find photos of things with Siri
Apple added the ability to search for things like mountains, lakes, food, cats, and so on. If you search for something that isn't searchable in your Photos app, Siri will show you a web search result instead.
- Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".
Say something like "Show me photos of cats."
Did we miss anything?
Any other tricks you have for using Siri with Photos? We want to know about them. Let us know in the comments below!
Updated July 2020: Updated for iOS 14.
