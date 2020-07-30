Ios 14 Siri HeroSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

You can search for photos by typing in places or dates, or you can search by telling Siri where and when you want to look for.

Say "May, 2019" and you'll go right back. Ask for "Cupertino" and you'll be there. Combine the places and times, and Siri will take you anywhere — and any when — you want to go!

How to find photos with Siri based on time

Any photo you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically timestamped with the date. So if you know when you took the photos you are looking for, Siri should be able to help you find them.

  1. Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".

  2. Say something like "Show me photos from September."

    Show how to find photos by time with Siri in iOS 14 by showing steps: Activiate Siri, say "Show me photos from" your selected time, and Siri will fetch the photos for youSource: iMore

When using the time to find photos with Siri, you can even be more specific by saying a precise date, like "Show me pictures from Sept. 17th," or even less so by just saying a year.

How to find photos with Siri based on location

Unless you've turned off your location services, every photo taken on your iPhone or iPad is automatically be stamped by location, meaning that if you know where the photos were taken, Siri can find them for you.

  1. Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".

  2. Say something like "Show me photos from Cupertino."

    Show how to find photos by location with Siri in iOS 14 by showing steps: Activiate Siri, say "Show me photos from" your selected time, and Siri will fetch the photos for youSource: iMore

Once again, you can be as precise or as broad as you want.

You can do both!

It's worth mentioning that you can combine these methods to get better search results from Siri. If you went to Rome twice but are trying to show your friends pictures from the most recent trip, you can simply say something like, "Show me photos from Rome in May." You can also use Siri to search for photos in folders — asking for "Show me my selfies from November" will search the Selfies folder where your selfies are automatically filed.

Show how to find photos by time and location with Siri in iOS 14 by showing steps: Activiate Siri, say "Show me photos at location from time" with your selected location and time, and Siri will fetch the photos for youSource: iMore

How to find photos of things with Siri

Apple added the ability to search for things like mountains, lakes, food, cats, and so on. If you search for something that isn't searchable in your Photos app, Siri will show you a web search result instead.

  1. Press and hold the Home or Side button to launch Siri, or say "Hey, Siri".

  2. Say something like "Show me photos of cats."

    Show how to find photos of certain objects with Siri in iOS 14 by showing steps: Activiate Siri, say "Show me photos of" your selected object, and Siri will fetch the photos for youSource: iMore

Did we miss anything?

Any other tricks you have for using Siri with Photos? We want to know about them. Let us know in the comments below!

Updated July 2020: Updated for iOS 14.

