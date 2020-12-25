Ps5 Controller On Switch HeroSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

Let's be honest. While the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are great for quick multiplayers, they aren't the best option for playing the best Nintendo Switch games for long stretches. My fingers tend to go numb while grasping them for too long. If you don't like the feel of these small gamepads then there's always the Switch Pro Controller, but that's rather expensive. The good news is, if you already have a PS5 lying around, you can use a PS5 controller on Switch. All you need is a wireless adapter. Here's how to use a PS5 controller on Switch.

Note: The PS5 DualSense Controller's advanced haptic feedback and microphone will not work on the Nintendo Switch. However, it can still be used to play Switch games.

How to use a PS5 Controller on Nintendo Switch consoles

Wireless adapters only work while the Switch is connected to the Dock or with a USB-C adapter.

  1. Plug in the adapter into one of the Switch Dock's USB ports

  2. On you Switch's main menu, select System Settings.

    Ps5 Controller On Switch Plug In Adapter To DockUpdate Nintendo Switch System SettingsSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore and iMore

  3. Scroll down to Controllers and Sensors.

  4. Select Pro Controller Wired Communications to turn it on.

    Nintendo Switch settingsNintendo Switch settingsSource: iMore

  5. While your Switch is still docked and awake push in the Pairing button on the bottom of the wireless adapter. This will make the blinking light flash faster.

  6. Now hold down the PS5 DualSense's PS button and Share button simultaneously for five seconds. Blue lights will eventually pulse around the touchpad letting you know the PS5 controller is in pairing mode.

    Ps5 Controller On Switch Push Coin Button On Bottom Of AdapterPs5 Controller On Switch Ps Button And Share ButtonSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

  7. When both the adapter and the PS5 controller stop flashing and hold a steady color, the two will have paired. Now you can start playing your favorite Switch games with the PS5 controller!

    Ps5 Controller On Switch HeroSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

Just remember that you won't experience any of the advanced haptic feedback or microphone options that you get while playing PS5 games. Additionally, the touchpad functions as the screenshot button, so simply press it to capture gameplay stills.

Our top equipment picks

Wireless adapter

8Bitdo Wireless Bluetooth Adapter

Wireless control

The 8Bitdo Wireless adapter is designed in such a way that you can use several different controllers with the Switch whether they be PlayStation or Xbox devices. Just plug it in, follow the instructions, and you'll be playing wirelessly in no time.

Next-gen gamepad

DualSense PS5 Wireless Controller

Wonderful controller

The PS5's controller is a major upgrade from the PS4's DualShock. It feels hefty in your hands, the triggers press in wonderfully, and it has a far more traditional shape than the Joy-Cons. Just note that you won't be able to use the advanced haptic feedback or mic on the Switch.

Other wireless Switch options.

If you don't want to go with the 8BitDo wireless adapter, here are some other options to consider.

YCCTEAM Game Controller ($33 at Amazon)

I personally bought this a few months ago and have been using it consistently for months with my Switch. I highly recommend it as it costs less than many other options, features motion controls, rumble, and even amiibo scanning. Plus, it feels great in your hands.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller ($48 at Amazon)

Instead of getting a wireless adapter, you could always opt for this third-party Switch controller. It features motions controls, rumble, and is powered by two AA batteries. Plus, it comes in dozens of different color options.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($59 at Amazon)

If using an adapter sounds like too much of a hassle, you might as well get the Pro Controller. It has an ergonomic design that's more in-line with traditional gamepads. Plus, it was specifically designed for the Switch.

