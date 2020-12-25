Let's be honest. While the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are great for quick multiplayers, they aren't the best option for playing the best Nintendo Switch games for long stretches. My fingers tend to go numb while grasping them for too long. If you don't like the feel of these small gamepads then there's always the Switch Pro Controller, but that's rather expensive. The good news is, if you already have a PS5 lying around, you can use a PS5 controller on Switch. All you need is a wireless adapter. Here's how to use a PS5 controller on Switch.

How to use a PS5 Controller on Nintendo Switch consoles

Plug in the adapter into one of the Switch Dock's USB ports On you Switch's main menu, select System Settings. Scroll down to Controllers and Sensors. Select Pro Controller Wired Communications to turn it on. While your Switch is still docked and awake push in the Pairing button on the bottom of the wireless adapter. This will make the blinking light flash faster. Now hold down the PS5 DualSense's PS button and Share button simultaneously for five seconds. Blue lights will eventually pulse around the touchpad letting you know the PS5 controller is in pairing mode. When both the adapter and the PS5 controller stop flashing and hold a steady color, the two will have paired. Now you can start playing your favorite Switch games with the PS5 controller!

Just remember that you won't experience any of the advanced haptic feedback or microphone options that you get while playing PS5 games. Additionally, the touchpad functions as the screenshot button, so simply press it to capture gameplay stills.

