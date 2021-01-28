Did you know you can use the real-time text (RTT) protocol for conversational text calls on the best iPhone? In the United States, you can make and receive RTT calls on the iPhone 6 and later. With RTT, you can transmit conversational text as it is typed or created. The newest technologies that make this possible include instant messaging, Text over IP, and IP-relay.

You can also use RTT on your Apple Watch and Mac. To use RTT on your iPhone, you must have a carrier plan with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Standard voice call rates apply.

Here's how to use RTT in iOS 14.