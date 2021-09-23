How to troubleshoot FaceTime on iPhone and iPadSource: iMore

On iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple offers spatial audio for FaceTime. The new feature creates a sound field that spreads voices out like they're coming from the direction where a person's video image is positioned on the call. In doing so, conversations flow more like they do in person face-to-face.

Alongside spatial audio, iOS/iPadOS 15 includes Voice Isolation that reduces the background noise during calls. And with Wide Spectrum, the ambient sound is unfiltered.

Here's more about spatial audio on FaceTime and which devices support it.

Spatial audio: supported devices

Here are all of the best iPhone and iPad models that can use spatial audio in FaceTime:

Spatial audio

There's nothing special you have to do to set up spatial audio in FaceTime. As long as your device supports it, you're good to go.

Voice Isolation

To activate Voice Isolation during a FaceTime call:

  1. Open Control Center.
  2. Tap Mic Mode.

  3. Select Voice Isolation.

Wide Spectrum

  1. Open Control Center.
  2. Tap Mic Mode.

  3. Select Wide Spectrum.

These are just three of the FaceTime features available on mobile devices. Other new features with iOS 15 include a portrait mode, non-Apple device call links, and more.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below if you have questions about spatial audio or iOS 15.