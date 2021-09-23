On iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple offers spatial audio for FaceTime. The new feature creates a sound field that spreads voices out like they're coming from the direction where a person's video image is positioned on the call. In doing so, conversations flow more like they do in person face-to-face.

Alongside spatial audio, iOS/iPadOS 15 includes Voice Isolation that reduces the background noise during calls. And with Wide Spectrum, the ambient sound is unfiltered.

Here's more about spatial audio on FaceTime and which devices support it.