Universal Control leaves beta in macOS Monterey 12.4 RC

Apple's Universal Control feature for macOS Monterey is no longer in beta in the release candidate of version 12.4.

As noted by Rene Ritchie on Twitter:

No more beta tag on Universal Control in the Monterey 12.4 RC! Nice! — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) May 12, 2022

Apple first unveiled Universal Control in macOS Monterey at WWDC last year. Touting the continuity of using a single input device like a MacBook to work across multiple devices including the iMac and iPad Pro or iPad Air:

Universal Control lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices — great for sketching a drawing with Apple Pencil on iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

It took a while for Universal Control to actually debut in macOS, but it is now a welcome feature in the software.

Clearly longer in development than Apple might have hoped for, it means Universal Control is close to going public less than four weeks before WWDC 2022, where Apple will unveil the next iteration of macOS to the world alongside iOS and iPadOS 16, as well as watchOS and tvOS.

There are also rumors that Apple may debut a new MacBook at WWDC, possibly a replacement for the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 that could feature new M2 Apple silicon. Apple has also confirmed plans to upgrade the Mac Pro later this year but hasn't specified when.