Zoom With Virtual Background In Use On IphoneSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

Zoom offers a unified communications platform that provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across multiple platforms, including desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Since the entire world is trying to work from home more lately, Zoom has seen a use increase in use. If you're using Zoom for your meetings or to connect with friends and family, you can always spice things up with virtual backgrounds.

Virtual backgrounds are kind of like having a green screen behind you, meaning you can choose any picture you want to display behind you in a Zoom call. There are some built-in defaults that Zoom offers, but you can also select a picture stored on your phone or Mac.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

How to use virtual backgrounds in Zoom on iPhone and iPad

When you're using Zoom on iOS, you need to be in a meeting to enable virtual backgrounds.

  1. Launch Zoom from your Home screen.
  2. Tap New Meeting to start a meeting or Join to join a meeting.

  3. Enter the required info to start or join a meeting.

    Launching Zoom on iPhone and entering a meetingSource: iMore

  4. Tap More in the bottom right corner of your screen.

  5. Tap Virtual Background.

  6. Tap the picture you want to use.

    The more tab In Zoom, the options In Zoom, and choosing a virtual background In ZoomSource: iMore

How to add photos from Camera Roll to virtual backgrounds in Zoom on iOS

If you don't want to stick with the default backgrounds, you can add any image from your iPhone to Zoom and start using it as a background.

  1. Launch Zoom from your Home screen.
  2. Tap New Meeting to start a meeting or Join to join a meeting.

  3. Enter the required info to start or join a meeting.

    Launching Zoom on iPhone and entering a meetingSource: iMore

  4. Tap More in the bottom right corner of your screen.

  5. Tap Virtual Background.

  6. Tap the +.

    The Zoom more tab, the Zoom options, and sleeting to add a picture for virtual backgrounds. Source: iMore

  7. Tap the photo you want to use.

  8. Tap Done.

    Selecting a photo for Zoom virtual backgroundsSource: iMore

How to enable virtual backgrounds for all meetings in Zoom on iPhone and iPad

By default, Zoom on iOS will only use your virtual background you selected for the meeting you are currently in; however, you can change this setting to apply to all meetings.

  1. Launch Zoom from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Settings.

  3. Tap Meetings.

    Launching Zoom on iPhone and the Zoom Settings MenuSource: iMore

  4. Tap Keep Virtual Background for. You'll need to scroll down to the bottom of the menu to see it.

  5. Tap All Meetings.

    Changing the settings for virtual backgrounds in Zoom on iPhoneSource: iMore

Now, whichever virtual background you have picked out will automatically apply to all meetings.

How to use virtual backgrounds in Zoom on Mac

  1. Launch Zoom.

  2. Click on Settings. It's the little gear icon in the top right corner of the screen.

    Launching Zoom on Mac and clicking on Settings. Source: iMore

  3. Click on Virtual Background from the sidebar.

  4. Click on the image you want to use as a background.

    Settings menu in Zoom on Mac and selecting a photo for virtual backgroundsSource: iMore

How to add photos from your Mac to virtual backgrounds in Zoom

  1. Launch Zoom.

  2. Click on Settings. It's the little gear icon in the top right corner of the screen.

    Launching Zoom on Mac and clicking on Settings. Source: iMore

  3. Click on Virtual Background from the sidebar.

  4. Click on the +.

    Settings menu in Zoom on Mac and adding a photo tp the virtual backgrounds menuSource: iMore

  5. Find the photo you want to use.

  6. Double-click on the photo you want to use as a background.

    Using finder to find a photo in Zoom and selecting a photo. Source: iMore

Any questions?

Let us know in the comments down below!