In watchOS 6, Apple Watch picks up a number of new features, including the ability to record Voice Memos. Similar to the existing Voice Memos app for iPhone, the app lets you make and listen to voice recordings, and joins other new apps on Apple Watch, including App Store, Noise, Cycle Tracking, and Books.

How to use the Voice Memos app on Apple Watch

To experience the Voice Memo app on your Apple Watch:

Tap on the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to see all your apps. Select the Voice Memos app. Choose Tap to Record. Record your message. Tap the End button when you're finished recording.

How to find and listen to your recordings

You can find your recordings within the Voice Memo app across all your Apple devices that are logged into the same iCloud account.

On Apple Watch:

Tap the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to see all your apps. Select the Voice Memos app. Click on your recording in the Voice Memos app. Tap the Play icon to listen to your recording. Select the forward or back button to move your recording by 15 seconds. Tap the ... button to delete the recording.

Coming soon

Apple plans on releasing watchOS 6 this fall alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. The new version of watchOS 6 supports the Apple Watch Series 1 through Apple Watch Series 4.