No doubt, one of the most critical Apple Watch features is the ability to track exercise routines, regardless of the sport. Keeping track of those workouts is now much easier thanks to the Auto-Workout Detection feature. Turned on by default, the function is for those times when you might forget to manually start your workout on your watch. In this article, you'll learn more about the Auto-Workout Detection feature and why it's essential.

What Auto-Workout Detection does

After you physically begin a workout but forget to tell your watch about it, you'll receive a tap on the wrist after a few minutes along with a notification on the watch face. On this message, you can tap to confirm and record the workout, change the workout type, mute the notifications for the day, or dismiss the information. Regardless of your choice, the Apple Watch will continue to track the workout back to the time it began.

Subsequently, if you forget to stop a workout on the watch, you'll receive a similar message after a few minutes of inactivity. The notification will ask you to confirm the end of the exercise, change the workout type, mute the notifications for the day, or dismiss the information. Again, you'll still get credit for the workout regardless of your selection.