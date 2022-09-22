How to (virtually) try on both Apple Watch sizes with the Apple Store App

The Apple Watch lineup now has three different models with different case size options, and you may be wondering if there's a way for you to tell which size will be right for you before you head to the store or order one online. The good news, the Apple Store app has a solution.



While actually trying on the Apple Watch you're interested in is the best way to tell, you can see the exact size of an Apple Watch in the Apple Store app right on your iPhone, making it easy to see if it will be too big or too small for your wrist. This way of "virtually trying on" the Apple Watch can be a handy tool to use before you click that order button.



Should you go with the 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab)? Find out by following the steps below!

How to "try on" an Apple Watch with the Apple Store app

Launch the Apple Store app from your iPhone's home screen. Tap the Shop tab if you aren't already on it. Select the Watch collection from the list. You'll have to scroll down the page to see it.

(Image credit: Future)

Tap the Apple Watch device you want to view. Tap the Apple Watch you want to try on. Tap Which case size is right for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Here you will be able to see photos of the case sizes at their actual dimensions, making it easy to put next to your arm (or right on it) and decide what case size is right.



Remember, this option is only available for Apple Watch models that have multiple case sizes, as it doesn't apple Apple has a way for you to virtually try on the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab).

Picking the right size has never been easier

With the option to virtually try on the different Apple Watch sizes right from your iPhone, there's never been a better time to know what is the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) for you before you buy.