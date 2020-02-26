Huawei has just opened a brand new retail store in Barcelona, and boy does it look familiar.

The new store was opened on February 22. Huawei had originally planned the store's opening to coincide with Mobile World Congress, but we all know how that turned out. Deciding to proceed anyway, Huawei opened its new Plaza Catalunya store, a 750 square meter retail store spread over two floors.

However, several people have been quick to spot some rather brazen similarities to Apple's own retail experience, notably Michael Steeber on Twitter.

So Huawei opened a new store right next to Apple Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona. They’re always heavily “inspired” by Apple, but seeing it again reminds me how brazen the the theft really is. Apple seriously has this design patented! https://t.co/YPinxJiL2h pic.twitter.com/rYqvm7iA4Y — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 26, 2020

As Steeber notes, the shelving in Huawei's new store looks identical to Apple's own Avenue shelving that is used in its own stores, a design Apple has patented. The similarities from the photos above are clear to see.

But wait, there's more!

There's a pretty good walkthrough in this video where you can see even more. The lack of decorum... is... stunning https://t.co/OGKpWY6Udh pic.twitter.com/YkqjbeD7GS — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 26, 2020

The Huawei store also includes funky square stools and displays for phone cases that double as drawers, with stock of each product hidden inside, exactly like Apple. Here's an official Apple photo of the same system in its Taipei store: