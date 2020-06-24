Huawei has opened its largest global flagship store in Shanghai, and plenty of people have been quick to point out how similar it is to Apple's own stores.

As reported by Nikkei Asian Review:

Huawei Technologies has opened its largest flagship store along one of China's most exclusive shopping streets, defying a tightening U.S. crackdown in a move to grab a larger domestic market share at the expense of rivals such as Apple. Queues formed early on Wednesday at the three-floor store in a stylish art deco building in Shanghai, which is a statement of intent from the world's second-biggest smartphone maker. It is not just a challenge to Apple -- which has its own flagship store across the street -- but also to South Korea's Samsung, which has unsuccessfully tried to invade Huawei's home turf.

As you can see from the above photo, Huawei's stores draw heavily on their design influence. Probably a little too much. The story echoes a similar incident in February, when Huawei opened a store next door to Apple containing in-store design features which Apple literally has patented. The latest store seems no different. As Michael Steeber notes, one feature, in particular, seems to have been plucked right out of another unique Apple store in Paris:

Surprised? Huawei’s brand new flagship store in Shanghai knocks off the Experience Room at Apple Champs-Élysées.

Like,

They even copied the layout of the 1800s Parisian apartment Apple restored. pic.twitter.com/QKe5CBYZDu — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) June 24, 2020

Similarities in table layout, device position, and the overall look and feel of the store are also evident.

#Huawei will open a flagship store in Shanghai on Wednesday, the biggest one worldwide. The new store, occupying over 4,900 square meters, is in a historical building on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall pic.twitter.com/GA3RPWp3GS — China Business Insider (@ChinaBusinessI2) June 24, 2020

As with the Barcelona store, the close proximity of Huawei's new store to Apple's existing premises and the striking similarities in the design are sure to raise some eyebrows.