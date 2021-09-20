Another analyst believes that we might have a winner on our hands with the iPhone 13.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, iPhone 13 Pro preorders are "off to a promising start" with "strong early demand." The analyst's findings, as reported by MacRumors, show that the latest iPhone models are experiencing the longest lead time in the last five years.

Shortly after pre-orders began last Friday, delivery estimates for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max began slipping into October, with Huberty having calculated the average lead time at around 27 days. She said this is the second longest lead time on the first day of pre-orders amongst all iPhone models launched over the past five years, surpassed only by the iPhone X in 2017.

It also looks like Apple may have underestimated the popularity of the iPhone 13 mini. While Huberty says that the standard iPhone 13 is not experiencing any delays with its shipping times, the iPhone 13 mini currently has a lead time of three days.

While some could say these delays are due to supply chain issues, Morgan Stanley says that Apple is not currently experiencing any issues in this area and that the delays in iPhone 13 model deliveries "are at least partly a function of strong early demand."

Preorders for the iPhone 13 went live on Friday, September 17. The entire lineup will go on sale in stores and online on Friday, September 24.