Apollo, the Reddit app for iPhone and iPad, has a big new update out that includes a ton of changes and improvements — but the biggest of them all is that it makes Reddit useful again.

Reddit users will already know that Apollo is one of the best iPhone apps for reading its content, but this new update turns things up a notch by adding custom subreddit watchers. Those watchers can keep an eye out for new content that might be of interest across your favorite subreddits and then send you a notification when something is worth checking out. It's a great way to make sure that you see interesting posts without wading through all of Reddit to find them.

That feature ties in nicely to Apollo's "completely redesigned notification experience" while other improvements include notifications for trending posts and more.

The most notable improvements from the App Store release notes include:

Introducing custom subreddit watchers. Incredibly powerful, you can now create filters and have Apollo watch for interesting content in your favorite subreddits, and get a notification as soon as a matching post exists. So you'll never again miss out on a fascinating discussion about your favorite character Mark in your favorite TV show subreddit, or about PS5 or Xbox sightings in your city's subreddit, or about the squirrels being posted in r/aww. It's so unbelievably handy.

Trending subreddit posts. With a tap you can turn on trending post notifications for subreddits of your choosing, so when a post in your favorite subreddit does super well, Apollo will send you a little notification to brighten your day

Remind Me In… tired of summoning "remind me bots" in comments? Apollo can now easily schedule a notification for a post you want an update on, so you can know to come back when OP posts the juicy update they promised

Completely rebuilt inbox notifications (post replies, comment replies, messages, mentions).

As always, this Apollo update includes some new icons as well, arguably the best yet.

Those who already have Apollo installed can find the new update waiting for them in the App Store while everyone else can go and grab it now. You really should, too! Apollo is a free download with optional Pro and Ultra in-app purchases.