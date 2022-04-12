Pixelmator Pro, a popular Mac app for editing images and more, has a big new version 2.4 update in the App Store. Dubbed Pixelmator Pro 2.4 Odesa, the new update is now available for download and brings with it a redesigned Layers sidebar, more than 200 new vector shapes, and more.

The Layers sidebar has been redesigned with a fresh new look and a range of usability improvements – different layer types are now much more easily recognizable, layers feature informative subtitles, it's now possible to customize layer thumbnail sizes, and more.

Other improvements include color adjustments and effects layers that allow users to work on colors or effects on all layers more easily.