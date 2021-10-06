What you need to know
- The Hulkzilla iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max case does more than just keep your iPhone safe.
- When the case isn't protecting your iPhone it can open bottles, file nails, and more.
- You can order your own now for $27.
Now that Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is on sale there is absolutely no shortage of cases for you to choose from. But it's fair to say that few, if any, are anything like the Hulkzilla iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max case. This thing is something else.
Available via an Indiegogo project, the case is designed to be "strong, smart, and multifunctional" and on the face of it, that's what you'll get. Apart from looking pretty great and being "super light" and "super strong," this thing has more to it, too.
Not all iPhone cases can act as a stand for watching media, right? What about a hook so you can attach your iPhone to stuff? Or maybe a bottle opener for ... opening bottles. Yep, the Hulkzilla has it all. And this is just the start.
We think there is room for much more innovation in phone cases. We have seen credit card holders and stands and not much more. Why not a bottle opener, a comb, maybe a nail file - think swiss army knives there is loads that can be done. This is very much the first step - a toe in the water. Help us get this off the ground and we will see what else we can bring to the humble phone case.
The Hulkzilla is available from $27 if you're quick and take advantage of the early bird option.
Whether this thing turns out to be the best iPhone case, or the worst, we just don't know yet. But with an elastic TPU bumper around the outside of the case and a hard PC shell on the back, this will be one rugged-looking case, that's for sure. And that's before you whip out your bottle opener!
'Wolfwalkers' will get a Blu-ray release on December 14, but only in 1080p
There's no solo physical release planned but fans of spinning plastic can pre-order the Cartoon Saloon Irish Folklore Trilogy now and get 'Wolfwalkers' as part of the package.
Apple product subscription service launches in Hong Kong
A company in Asia has launched a new subscription service that lets people buy Apple products for a monthly subscription fee, rather than an upfront cost.
Apple Watch Series 6 price cut by as much as $140 as Series 7 launch looms
If you don't want to spend more to get the latest model, this might be your last chance to make a killer saving on the Apple Watch Series 6.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.