Now that Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is on sale there is absolutely no shortage of cases for you to choose from. But it's fair to say that few, if any, are anything like the Hulkzilla iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max case. This thing is something else.

Available via an Indiegogo project, the case is designed to be "strong, smart, and multifunctional" and on the face of it, that's what you'll get. Apart from looking pretty great and being "super light" and "super strong," this thing has more to it, too.

Not all iPhone cases can act as a stand for watching media, right? What about a hook so you can attach your iPhone to stuff? Or maybe a bottle opener for ... opening bottles. Yep, the Hulkzilla has it all. And this is just the start.