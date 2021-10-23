AMPLITUDE Studios says its HUMANKIND strategy title has encountered a lot of problems during Mac development, and that the Apple silicon version is a long way off.

In a release on Steam this week the developer stated:

As you may remember, we had originally planned to release the version for x86-based Macs alongside the Windows version. Unfortunately, as we worked on this version, we ran into various performance and stability issues. Many of these problems were difficult to consistently reproduce in our testing environment. This slowed down developing and testing fixes so much that we had to delay the Mac version. However, with the additional reports gained from the beta version we released on Steam, we have made good progress in resolving these issues. While our current Mac version will initially be released as a beta as well, we are hopeful that we can officially release this version soon after.

The x86 hiccup-into-beta scenario is a lot better than the problems for the M1 version, which AMPLITUDE says will take "significantly longer than that" and might never materialize.