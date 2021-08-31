What you need to know
- Hyper has announced a USB-C hub that's designed to fit right in with your colorful M1 iMac.
- The hub comes in five and six-port versions and can be color-matched to all new M1 iMacs.
- Available next month, the hubs cost $49.99 and $79.99.
Hyper has announced two new USB-C hubs that are designed to go perfectly with any color M1 iMac. Available in both five and six-port configurations, the new nubs attach to the iMac and look as if they were there the day you opened the box.
That's made possible by shipping seven different faceplates with each hub, allowing users to switch them in and out depending on the color of their own iMac. It's a great idea, and it ensures you can continue to use the hub even if you buy a new iMac in a different color, too.
Starting with the 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac, users can look forward to the following ports for $49.99.
- 2 x USB-C 5Gbps
- 2 x USB-A 5Gbps
- USB-A 5Gbps 7.5W
Anyone needing a little extra can pay $79.99 and get the six-port version instead. That'll get you the following ports.
- HDMI 4K60Hz
- USB-C 10Gbps
- 2 x USB-A 10Gbps
- SD UHS-I
- MicroSD UHS-I
Both versions of the new hub can be ordered online right now, although shipping won't happen until next month.
Looking for something with more ports? Check out our list of the best USB-C hubs for Macs and other machines instead. There is sure to be something there for everyone, whether you're looking for a ton of ports or something in particular.
