Hyper has announced two new USB-C hubs that are designed to go perfectly with any color M1 iMac. Available in both five and six-port configurations, the new nubs attach to the iMac and look as if they were there the day you opened the box.

That's made possible by shipping seven different faceplates with each hub, allowing users to switch them in and out depending on the color of their own iMac. It's a great idea, and it ensures you can continue to use the hub even if you buy a new iMac in a different color, too.

Starting with the 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac, users can look forward to the following ports for $49.99.

2 x USB-C 5Gbps

2 x USB-A 5Gbps

USB-A 5Gbps 7.5W

Anyone needing a little extra can pay $79.99 and get the six-port version instead. That'll get you the following ports.