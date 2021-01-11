What you need to know HyperX's Alloy Origins 60 is the company's first 60 percent mechanical keyboard that will be available in February for $100.

The ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station is designed to work with your Xbox One or Series X/S controllers, and it launches in February for $40.

HyperX is bringing global availability to three other popular products.

HyperX, which is the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has some exciting product launches at CES 2021. Today's announcement includes a brand new mechanical gaming keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is the company's first 60% layout. They also have the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X/S, as well as global availability of some existing products: Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset, and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The new HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard sports the ultra compact 60% form factor, which helps save space on your desk but still has all of the functionalities of a full-size board. The benefit of a smaller keyboard is also more room for your mouse, too. The Alloy Origins 60 uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches, which have a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time, making them great for even more responsive switch action (great for gaming). VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more There are also exposed LED designs and PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides, so you can quickly recognize what each key does on a secondary or third layer. You can use the HyperX NGENUITY software to personalize lighting, Game Mode and macros, and set up to three different profiles with on-board memory. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard will launch on February 22, 2021 for $99.99 at the HyperX online store. HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox

If you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S controller, then the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station is another great accessory to consider (pairs nicely with Apple Arcade and the OtterBox gaming accessories). While this is originally designed for Xbox One controllers, it comes with two additional battery doors to fit onto the Series X/S wireless controllers. The product also has a quick docking design on the weighted base, as well as LED indicators that display the charging status for your controllers. All ChargePlay Duo units come with two 1400mAh rechargeable battery packs. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox will be available in February 2021 on HyperX.com and sell for $39.99. Expanded global availability for Pulsefire Gaming Mouse, Cloud II and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headsets

The Pulsefire Haste features an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design for ventilation and fast movement. It also has TTC Golden Macro Dustproof switches with 60 million click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. It is made with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates that allow you to effortlessly glide the mouse across surfaces, and the HyperFlex USB cable helps reduce tension and resistance. It was originally released for the United States only, but now you can get this globally from HyperX for $49.99.