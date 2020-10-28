Hyrule Warriors Age Of Calamity Link RevaliSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a hack and slash title set 100 years before the event of Breath of the Wild.
  • You can download a free demo version of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity right now on the eShop.
  • It is expected to release on November 20, 2020 and your saves from the demo will carry over.

The surprise Nintendo Direct Mini this morning gave us a lot to look forward to. Ahead of its release next month, players can now download a free demo version of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on the Nintendo eShop.

Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago.

From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, menacing monsters have emerged in droves. In addition to Link and Zelda, take control of characters like the four Champions and a young Impa must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

The Age of Calamity demo consists of the first chapter, which can be played in its entirety. Should you choose to purchase the full game, all of your save data from the demo will carry over. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity releases on November 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.

Hack and Slash Zelda

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Fight to save Hyrule

Join Link, Zelda, and the four Champions as they fight to stave off Calamity Ganon's evil hordes. You'll learn a little more about these characters and their relationships in the process.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.