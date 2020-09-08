We've been anxiously awaiting the release of the Breath of the Wild sequel, but we had no idea that Nintendo was also creating Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is basically a Breath of the Wild prequel. Players get to battle Calamity Ganon's minions in massive hordes and learn more about what took place before Link was injured and slept for 100 years. Excited to learn more about this upcoming game? We've got you covered! Here's everything you need to know about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Story

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity takes place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild. If you recall, Link was hurt so badly during the war with Calamity Ganon that his body was forced to heal for a century after the destruction of Hyrule. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Therefore, this game serves as something of a prequel, giving us insights into the Champions — Urbosa, Daruk, Mipha, and Revali — their relationships with each other, and their struggles against Ganon's evil hordes before the hero fell into his deep slumber. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Gameplay

This is an action, combat-heavy game that centers around players hacking and slashing through massive hordes of enemies. It will likely play a lot like Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, which came to Switch a couple years back and featured players controlling many Zelda characters from the series and wielding different weapons. This game does not play like a traditional Zelda game, but instead will have you mashing buttons to defeat a constant onslaught of foes. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Playable characters

So far, we know for sure that players can control Link, Revali, Mipha, Daruk, and Urbosa as well as Princess Zelda herself in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. There's even footage of the princess taking on a Lynel. It's possible that there might be additional playable characters, but that's all we know for now. We'll keep our ears to the ground and update when we learn more. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Does it work with amiibo? Amiibo for the four Champions: Daruk, Urbosa, Mipha, and Revali will be relaunching alongside #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity on 11/20! pic.twitter.com/eGynZdKfSA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 8, 2020 Considering that Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda Champions amiibo would be getting a re-release around the launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we're guessing that the game will work with amiibo. Another reason we suspect this is the case is that the original Hyrule Warriors game worked with amiibo. We'll update as we learn more. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Digital Version preorder bonus

Those who preorder a digital version of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will receive the Lucky Ladle, a weapon that Link can use within the game. If those who purchase a physical copy of the game want to get the Lucky Ladle, they will need to pay to acquire it. However, it won't be available for puchase until awhile after launch. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Release date

This game is set to relase on Nov. 20, 2020, although things are subject to change due to COVID-19. You can pre-order the game now.