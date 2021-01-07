Hyundai confirms it is in talks to produce Apple's electric car

As reported by Korea Economic Daily (via Google Translate), Apple may be partnering with Hyundai Motor Group to launch its self-driving electric car.

As a result of an interview with Korea Economic Daily on the 8th, it was confirmed that Apple is in the process of negotiating and proposing cooperation with the Hyundai Motor Group to launch an Apple car. Inside the Hyundai Motor Group, the review has already been completed, and it is said that only the home of Chairman Eui-sun Eui-sun remains.

Hyundai is also being considered to work with the company on battery development, with the release of the vehicle not expected until 2027. This date aligns with an earlier report from today from Bloomberg.

Apple is collaborating with Hyundai Motor Group not only to produce electric vehicles but also to develop batteries, the core of Apple cars. Apple and Hyundai Motor Group are expected to promote battery development at one of Hyundai Motor's or Kia Motors' US factories. The launch of the Apple Car is targeted for 2027.

Hyundai announced last year that it would be developing its own battery, so Apple could pair up with the company's infrastructure in order to help bring its car together.

It is known that the Apple car will be equipped with its own battery technology, but it will also be developed with the Hyundai Motor Group. This is because it requires enormous costs such as technology and production facilities to produce batteries themselves. Hyundai Motor Company also announced at last year's' CEO Investor Day' that it will develop its own battery.

In a statement to CNBC, Hyundai confirmed that it is one of many car companies in talks with Apple but that nothing has been set in stone just yet.

"We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided."

In a statement just obtained by @CNBC's @cherykang, the auto giant Hyundai says:



"We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor.

As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided." — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 8, 2021

Apple's electric car is expected to feature breakthrough battery technology, full self-driving, and an experience that allows riders to focus on things other than driving.