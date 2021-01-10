As reported by Korea IT News (via Reuters, Apple and Hyundai are nearing a deal that would hire the automaker to help produce Apple's autonomous vehicle. The deal is currently rumored to finalize by March with production beginning in 2024 in the United States.

Both Hyundai and Apple declined to comment on the report.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the report on Sunday, and reiterated Friday's comments that it has received requests for potential cooperation from various companies on developing autonomous EVs. Apple had no immediate comment.

On Thursday, January 7, Hyundai had confirmed that it had been approached by Apple to potentially help with the production of its electric vehicle. It may also be working with Apple on battery technology for the car.

Apple is collaborating with Hyundai Motor Group not only to produce electric vehicles but also to develop batteries, the core of Apple cars. Apple and Hyundai Motor Group are expected to promote battery development at one of Hyundai Motor's or Kia Motors' US factories. The launch of the Apple Car is targeted for 2027.

The next day, the company walked the statement back, saying that they have been contacted by a number of companies interested in partnering with the automaker on autonomous vehicles but stayed away from mentioning Apple specifically.

Apple's electric car is expected to feature newer battery technology that could increase potentially mileage, full self-driving, and an in-car experience that allows riders to focus on things other than driving. The car is currently rumored to see a release anywhere from the next five to ten years.