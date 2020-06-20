When I got my very first iPhone — the iPhone 4S — I was thrilled to finally have a modern smartphone that could do so many cool things. Heck, Siri had just launched with iOS 5 at the time, and it was then when I felt like I finally was holding a device that was a glimpse into the future. Since then, I have been upgrading to new iPhones every couple of years, and it's been amazing to see the growth in functionality in iOS as a platform. Still, I miss the "old days" of iPhone for one big reason — discovery of third-party apps that unlocked capabilities that the iPhone didn't have. Out of the dark — Flashlight apps

Before iOS 7 launched Control Center and the flashlight toggle button, iPhones couldn't be flashlights without the help of some 3rd-party software. That's right — you had to download an app so that you could see in the dark. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You must think I'm crazy for somewhat wanting to go back to the dark ages of iOS. However, do you remember the first time you discovered a flashlight app? I do. I was camping with a friend years ago, and we were on a night time walk around the campground and the flashlight we had died on us. It was pitch black and the wee hours of the morning, and we couldn't find our way back to the campground — sounds bad, right? Luckily, my friend pulled out his iPhone, launched his flashlight app, and lit up the way for us to continue on our journey. I was bewildered. I asked my friend a million questions. How did it work? How can I do it? Do the apps cost money? I was so transfixed on this new, simple technology, that the moment I got home from camping, I downloaded about 10 different flashlight apps to test them all out. I miss that sense of joy and bewilderment of finding an excellent third-party app that did something that your iPhone couldn't do before, and the flashlight is just one example. Finding music with Shazam