What you need to know
- iA Writer now supports wikilinks in a big new update.
- The new update is free for existing users.
- Other improvements include changes to iPad Split View and more.
People who edit text on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac will likely already be familiar with iA Writer. It's long been a great option for doing exactly that, and now a big new update adds support for something that is becoming a must-have for power user text editing apps in the App Store — wikilinks.
The new update, which is in the App Store now, includes a number of improvements across the board. But without doubt, the biggest addition here is support for wikilinks that make it easier for people to link between documents in a way that's similar to how a link would work on a webpage. People can link to a master document from within another, for example, something that can be invaluable when organizing your thoughts, research notes, or any other text.
With wikilink support built into iA Writer, developer Information Architects has included an autocomplete function that will automatically suggest files from your library. Typing "[[" is enough to begin the process and iA Writer will start to autocomplete anything you type, so long as it can find a corresponding file to link to.
If you're someone who uses wikilinks in other apps you're already more than familiar with why they can be so important and they're hugely popular among users of other apps like Obsidian specifically. Wikilink support takes one of the best Mac text editing experiences and turns it into a whole new beast and iA Writer includes other features that make wikilinking as easy as possible — beyond autocomplete — including keyboard shortcuts and more.
- Wikilinks make it easy to connect, browse, and rediscover your writing
- A [[wikilink]] is a link from one text file to another
- To make a wikilink, just type [[ and the name of the file you would like to link
- Autocomplete suggests files from your Library
- Open the linked file using the Open Link button in the keyboard bar, ⌘-click, or ⌘⏎
- If the file doesn't exist, it'll be automatically created and ready to type
Other improvements in this update include improvements to the overall editing experience, additional iPad Split View support, and more. You can read all about the changes in the release notes and those who already have iA Writer installed will find the update waiting for them now. Everyone else can grab iA Writer now with the iPhone and iPad app costing $49.99 and the Mac version being a separate $49.99 purchase. The update is free for existing users, however.
