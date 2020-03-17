Classicbot is a name that some will remember as the company most famous for making Apple-inspired plushes. The company's back, and this time it's offering a toy that looks like an iPod. And a robot. And it's stolen my heart.

First spotted by our friends at MacRumors, Classicbot's iBoy is a toy that is made to look like an iPod of yesteryear, complete with the chrome finish around the back. And there are even some Earpods that act as ears. I mean, just look at this thing and tell me that it doesn't do two things:

Remind you how great the iPod was way back when. Make you want to fill a room with these things.

Just me?