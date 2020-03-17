What you need to know
- The Classicbot iBoy is a thing.
- It's like an iPod but in the form of a gorgeous toy.
- You want one. That's all you need to know.
Classicbot is a name that some will remember as the company most famous for making Apple-inspired plushes. The company's back, and this time it's offering a toy that looks like an iPod. And a robot. And it's stolen my heart.
First spotted by our friends at MacRumors, Classicbot's iBoy is a toy that is made to look like an iPod of yesteryear, complete with the chrome finish around the back. And there are even some Earpods that act as ears. I mean, just look at this thing and tell me that it doesn't do two things:
- Remind you how great the iPod was way back when.
- Make you want to fill a room with these things.
Just me?
Either way, you can get one of your own for around $30 via the wonderful world of Kickstarter. It's a pre-order situation right now, but given the company's reputation I don't see any issues arising here.
If you do pick one of these things up, you can expect:
Features
• Crafted from high quality ABS plastic
• Glossy white painted body and limbs
• Mirror-like chrome rear finish
• Easily posable magnetic-jointed limbs
• Ultra-fine silk-screened details
• Added weight ensures satisfying heftiness
• Realistic wired headphone connection
• Clickable buttons and turnable wheel
• Stands some 10 cms tall and weighs approx. 100 gms in robot mode
Delivery is expected around November time, so you won't be getting your iBoy soon. But you know what they say? Good things come to those who wait!
Your wrist will shine with LAUT's METALLIC Leather Strap for Apple Watch
Why settle for plain when you can wear a fun, shiny leather band on your Apple Watch. Check out this stylish option for when you want to rock something different.
You can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay through Opera in the US
Opera has just announced that users can now buy Bitcoin and Ethereum through its browser using Apple Pay.
All major phone networks in the UK are having service issues right now
Due to an unknown issue, network outages are being reported all over the UK.
What Resident Evil games are available on the Switch?
Love that adrenaline rush from playing a terrifying video game? Well, we've got a list of Resident Evil classics just for you, and they are all available on the Nintendo Switch.