What you need to know
- iCloud Private Relay will only be available as a beta when iOS 15 is released.
- iCloud+ users will be able to turn the feature on if they wish.
iCloud Private Relay is getting half of the Shareplay treatment when iOS 15 releases this fall. It'll actually be there, but it will only come in the form of a beta.
Spotted by 6 Colors, the 7th developer beta of iOS 15 release notes reveal that iCloud Private Relay will be released as a beta and turned off by default. iCloud+ customers, however, will have the option to turn on the feature.
iCloud Private Relay will be released as a public beta to gather additional feedback and improve website compatibility. (82150385)
The report goes on to speculate that the feature is only being released as a beta because Apple is having issues getting enough websites to work correctly with the new feature and will need more web developers to implement changes before it can run smoothly enough across the web.
It seems like Apple's slowing this roll-out down, at least in part, because there are lingering compatibility issues with some websites—most notably sites that are displaying the wrong region-specific content, or getting confused when signing in. There are some fairly easy remedies web developers can do to make these issues go away, but getting the web to adjust to any new feature takes time, and Apple appears to have erred on the side of caution.
iCloud Private Relay is one of the new privacy features that will be available to Mac, iPad, and iPhone users when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey release this fall. The feature processes web traffic through two separate proxy servers, bringing a little more privacy to your internet browsing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 13 Face ID tech that works with masks
Apple is reportedly testing new Face ID technology that works with face masks and "foggy glasses." What's more, the technology appears to be the same Face ID configuration that will be part of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup.
Review: Waterfield's Air Travel Backpack is a briefcase and backpack in one
Now you don't have to choose whether to bring a briefcase or a backpack when you're traveling or on the go. Waterfield's cleverly designed Air Travel Backpack functions as both.
Experian offers 5 months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, & more
Credit outfit Experian is emailing customers to offer them up to five full months of free Apple services if they take out a new Barclaycard.
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.