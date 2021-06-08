Apple's big WWDC opening keynote saw a ton of things announced yesterday with iCloud+ just one of them. The new name for iCloud's paid tiers brings with it its own new features, including one that wasn't announced during that event – support for custom domain names when using iCloud Mail.

The feature is mentioned on the iOS 15 preview page on Apple's website, but that's as much as we have. It does sound promising though, with Apple also noting that we'll be able to invite other people to use the same domain on their iCloud Mail accounts as well.

Personalize your iCloud Mail address with a custom domain name, and invite family members to use the same domain with their iCloud Mail accounts.

The addition of support for custom domains could change the game for many, especially those who have had to deal with using Google and Microsoft products when they'd rather use Apple's.

We don't know any more than that at this stage and there doesn't appear to be any kind of interface relating to this in the initial iOS 15 beta that I can find. It's still early days however and Apple will no doubt be adding – and removing! – things as we work our way through the long and winding beta process.

