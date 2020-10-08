The world of the iOS 14 icon pack really has exploded of late and Tobias Whetton thought that now would be the perfect time to try something new – ditch those squircles we've all been looking at for the last 13 years.

The result is a new icon pack that offers icons that look very different from what we're used to seeing on iPhones. And, in this case at least, that's a very good thing indeed.