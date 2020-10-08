What you need to know
- The world of the iPhone icon pack is exploding right now.
- This pack turns those boring squircle icons into something much more fun.
- It's like a whole new world of colors, shapes, and whimsy.
The world of the iOS 14 icon pack really has exploded of late and Tobias Whetton thought that now would be the perfect time to try something new – ditch those squircles we've all been looking at for the last 13 years.
The result is a new icon pack that offers icons that look very different from what we're used to seeing on iPhones. And, in this case at least, that's a very good thing indeed.
I've been designing this set of iOS 14 icons during my spare time. It started out as a passionate project, where I challenged myself to see how far I could stretch the customisation of iOS. Squircles have been the default iOS shape for over 13 years and I wanted to change that. Using a neat trick, matching the iOS wallpaper with the outer background of the app icon, I was able to modify the default icon shape into these playful rectangles.
After initially planning on only making a few icons, Whetton ended up creating more than 120 of them and offering them up on Gumroad and ProductHunt. You can buy your own set of icons – complete with the matching wallpaper – for just $24. You'll get lifetime updates with new icons added to the collection weekly, too.
Sounds good to me! Here are all the details on how to install these icons, too.
German podcast fans can now listen via Apple Podcasts on their Alexa kit
Now fans of Apple Podcasts can listen to their shows from the comfort of their Amazon Echo or Fire TV devices.
More research confirms bumper Q3 for Apple's App Store to the tune of $18B
Another research firm has confirmed that Apple's App Store had a massive Q3, generating in the region of $18B in revenue.
Butt-dialing an ex is bad. Butt-buying a $4,300 Tesla upgrade is worse.
We've heard about people accidentally butt-dialing people they really shouldn't but this is just getting silly. Someone managed to accidentally buy a $4,300 upgrade for their Tesla.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands from Amazon that won't break the bank
You can find some great Apple Watch bands on Amazon that suit your style and won't cost a lot of money. Why not pick up a few?