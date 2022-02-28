Rumors have Apple working on some sort of foldable MacBook and if that is indeed accurate, this new concept imagines what it might look like.

Created by designer Antonio De Rosa, the concept images and associated video imagine a MacBook Pro-like device that has a physical trackpad but no keyboard. Instead, the keyboard would be a screen-based affair, taking over part of the display when needed. However, the whole thing could also open up to be a large iPad-like device or, as previous rumors claimed, an external display for another machine entirely.

Just last week display analyst Ross Young reported that the word on the street is that Apple is working on some sort of foldable notebook that could offer a display of up to 20 inches. It isn't immediately clear how large the display would be once closed and a portion is used for something like a keyboard, however.

On the other hand, we are now showing Apple in our roadmap for foldable notebooks. We hear there is interest at the largest size yet, around 20.x". This size could create a new category for Apple and would result in a true dual use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard. It may also allow for UHD/4K resolution or even higher at that size. The time frame is likely later than 2025 though, it could be 2026 or 2027.

What we do know is that this concept is stunning. Say hello to MacBook Folio!