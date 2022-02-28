What you need to know
- Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable MacBook of sorts.
- Rumors have Apple's foldable notebook sporting a 20-inch screen.
- This new concept imagines what a foldable MacBook could look like.
Rumors have Apple working on some sort of foldable MacBook and if that is indeed accurate, this new concept imagines what it might look like.
Created by designer Antonio De Rosa, the concept images and associated video imagine a MacBook Pro-like device that has a physical trackpad but no keyboard. Instead, the keyboard would be a screen-based affair, taking over part of the display when needed. However, the whole thing could also open up to be a large iPad-like device or, as previous rumors claimed, an external display for another machine entirely.
Just last week display analyst Ross Young reported that the word on the street is that Apple is working on some sort of foldable notebook that could offer a display of up to 20 inches. It isn't immediately clear how large the display would be once closed and a portion is used for something like a keyboard, however.
On the other hand, we are now showing Apple in our roadmap for foldable notebooks. We hear there is interest at the largest size yet, around 20.x". This size could create a new category for Apple and would result in a true dual use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard. It may also allow for UHD/4K resolution or even higher at that size. The time frame is likely later than 2025 though, it could be 2026 or 2027.
What we do know is that this concept is stunning. Say hello to MacBook Folio!
When the foldable screens will be something reliable, a new kind of Apple device could appear on our desks. Let's imagine the first of his species, MacBook Folio, a foldable notebook with TouchId side-button, FaceID, a revamped AirPen and a gorgeous screen…
The concept definitely imagines something the likes of which we've never seen and while I'm still far from sold on the idea of typing on a glass-based keyboard, it's difficult to argue against the fact that this concept looks lovely. Now, just imagine how much what would surely be the best Mac ever could cost!
Review: Wrap your iPhone in luxury with Walnut's Leather Case for iPhone
If you love luxurious leather, you'll certainly enjoy this high-end case from the Scandinavian company Woolnut.
Home Widget puts HomeKit controls right on your Home screen
If you have a home full of HomeKit gear or even just have a single light bulb, controlling things shouldn't be difficult or require multiple taps. That's why you're going to love Home Widget.
Apple TV+ mega-hit 'CODA' makes SAG Award history, picks up two wins
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' has picked up two SAG Awards and has made history in the process.
Take an Apple Watch charger on the road with you
Looking for an Apple Watch charger to take with you while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!