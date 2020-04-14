Dark Sky Weather ConceptSource: Matt Birchler

Apple's buyout of Dark Sky was announced at the end of March, but we still don't know for sure what the company has planned. Dark Sky isn't just an app, it's an API, too. I'm personally hoping that Apple intends to roll Dark Sky into its existing Weather app because, really, that app needs all the help it can get.

And if the result is something like this concept, I'll be a very happy boy.

Created by Matt Birchler, this "quick mock up" takes some of Dark Sky's magic and injects it into the rather boring Weather app that we've all been subjected to for years. It isn't a huge change, just some titivation here and there. And importantly, it includes Dark Sky's infamous rain graph, too.

It could be a good long while before we get to see what Apple has in store for Dark Sky, but I've got my fingers crossed that it doesn't disappear, never to be seen again. Let's at least get some of that Dark Sky DNA into Weather.