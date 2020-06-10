There are rumors that some sort of new iMac will be introduced at WWDC this year, that not only will be a bump in specs but an actual design change. The rumor is the machine will have limited bezels like the iPad Pro design language, switch to AMD Navi GPU, and finally drop the Fusion Drive. While all of these changes sound great, the timing of releasing a new iMac seems a little off considering all indications is that Apple plans to switch to ARM processors in its Macs sooner rather than later. So, would it be worth getting a new iMac if it's announced at WWDC?

The last iMac upgrade

Apple hasn't fundamentally changed the design of the iMac since 2007 — that's 13 years of the same design language. As Apple has been doing its best to make bezels smaller on all of its devices, the iMac (and the iMac Pro) stand out of its lineup like a sore thumb. If there's anything to get excited about with this rumor, it's for a change-up in the design to make it more modern and less clunky looking.

In March of 2019 was the last time Apple updated the iMac lineup. The upgrade was all just internal specs, giving consumers the option of 8th and 9th generation Coffee Lake processors and upgraded Radeon Pro graphics, all of which were better than the previous models that were released two years prior. Two years seems to be the standard for a spec bump in the iMac lineup, so coming out with a new iMac this year looks like odd timing.

The biggest question is whether a new iMac makes sense to buy when Apple seems to be transitioning into ARM processors, maybe even as early as later this year.

Should you wait for an ARM iMac?