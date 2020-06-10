There are rumors that some sort of new iMac will be introduced at WWDC this year, that not only will be a bump in specs but an actual design change. The rumor is the machine will have limited bezels like the iPad Pro design language, switch to AMD Navi GPU, and finally drop the Fusion Drive. While all of these changes sound great, the timing of releasing a new iMac seems a little off considering all indications is that Apple plans to switch to ARM processors in its Macs sooner rather than later. So, would it be worth getting a new iMac if it's announced at WWDC?
The last iMac upgrade
Apple hasn't fundamentally changed the design of the iMac since 2007 — that's 13 years of the same design language. As Apple has been doing its best to make bezels smaller on all of its devices, the iMac (and the iMac Pro) stand out of its lineup like a sore thumb. If there's anything to get excited about with this rumor, it's for a change-up in the design to make it more modern and less clunky looking.
In March of 2019 was the last time Apple updated the iMac lineup. The upgrade was all just internal specs, giving consumers the option of 8th and 9th generation Coffee Lake processors and upgraded Radeon Pro graphics, all of which were better than the previous models that were released two years prior. Two years seems to be the standard for a spec bump in the iMac lineup, so coming out with a new iMac this year looks like odd timing.
The biggest question is whether a new iMac makes sense to buy when Apple seems to be transitioning into ARM processors, maybe even as early as later this year.
Should you wait for an ARM iMac?
The answer isn't apparent. On the one hand, if you love the all-in-one design of the iMac and have been holding on to the same 2017 or 2015 model for the past few years, you're likely dying for a significant upgrade. If you have the 2019 iMac, who might want the new design (who wouldn't), but its probably a less dire update than someone who has waited longer.
On the flip side, the ARM Macs are coming at some point, when that is no one knows for sure. If Apple is planning on upgraded its iMac lineup before ARM processors become the new normal, it's not unreasonable to think that the iMac may be one of the last products to get the new processors. This could mean that if you choose to wait for an ARM, iMac will result in a very long waiting period for some customers.
There's also the question of how stable or good quality the new processors will be right at launch. As with most new technology, it's usually a good idea for the average consumer to wait a bit to see if there are any bugs or kinks that need to be worked out. Would you be willing to upgrade to an ARM iMac if you were going to be the guinea pig to see how it all works out?
Either way, the answer is really up to you. Do you feel like you need an updated iMac the moment you can get it? Or, can you wait possibly another 1-3 years to see if the ARM iMac is worth your time?
What do you think?
Let us know in the comments down below!
