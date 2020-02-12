If you plan on picking up some new AirPods Pro you will probably have quite the wait before you can take them for a spin. Checking Apple's online store shows an expected delivery date of mid-March. But if you're lucky you might be able to get your hands on some at a local store.

While stocks for AirPods seem to be fairly solid, that is definitely not the case with AirPods Pro. Order today and Apple reckons you'll receive them on March 12 at the earliest. And that's assuming you don't go for any personalization. If you happen to live in the right area you might still be able to find AirPods Pro in stock at an Apple Store, though. You can check local stock on Apple's AirPods Pro web page.

Stocks of AirPods Pro have always been short, but the ongoing coronavirus situation isn't helping matters. A recent Nikkei Asian Review report noted that assemblers in India are waiting for Chinese manufacturers to get them the parts they need.

"One of the big concerns is whether other parts suppliers in China can smoothly resume work to produce enough parts for final assembly," the person said. "We really have to wait and see how things play out next week. If the assemblers could not get enough supply of parts in two weeks, it will be a big problem."

With Apple now holding back stocks to enable it to fulfill its own Apple Store orders, the chances of picking AirPods Pro up from a third party looks increasingly unlikely. Amazon currently lists AirPods Pro as "Currently Unavailable".

