What you need to know
- iFixit has posted its teardown video of the new iPad mini.
- The video takes a deep dive into the "jelly scroll" issue with the display of the new mini.
- The iPad mini got a 3 out of 10 repairability score.
iFixit dives into the iPad mini and its "jelly scroll" madness in its latest teardown video.
In a video posted to the iFixit YouTube channel, the outlet has taken a dive into the new iPad mini. You can check out the full teardown below:
The iPad Mini has finally gotten an update to match Apple's latest iPad and iPhone design! iPads are usually about as awful as they come in repair terms, but that doesn't mean we could resist taking the cute little thing apart. We're always hoping the iPad team at Apple will start to take design notes from the iPhone team—maybe they finally have.
In the video, iFixit takes a look at the "jelly scroll" issue that many users have noticed with the new iPad mini. While they do say that the issue is common in LCD screens, they point out that the issue is more noticeable on the iPad mini than on the iPad Air.
Yesterday, Apple responded to reports about the issue saying that it was "normal behavior."
In response to our inquiry, Apple has told us that the "jelly scroll" issue on the 6th-generation iPad mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.
While the issue has been pointed out by those with a keen eye, most users won't notice the issue. Even The Verge's Dieter Bohn, who originally pointed out the problem, said that he stopped noticing the issue after using the iPad mini for a while.
