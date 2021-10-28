What you need to know
- iFixit has done a teardown of Apple's new $19 polishing cloth.
- The teardown reveals that the new cloth is actually two cloths glued together.
- Apple's polishing cloth is available now but is experiencing delivery delays.
Apple's new $19 polishing cloth quickly became a meme when the company released it along with the new MacBook Pro and AirPods.
To keep the meme alive, iFixit has down an actual teardown of the polishing cloth. The outlet found that the material that the cloth is made of appears to be similar to that of the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover and is actually two pieces of cloth glued together.
The material feels identical to the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover, which features a thin layer of microfiber on the inside. Both have a distinct synthetic leather feel to them with a hint of fuzziness, similar to Alcantara.
When compared to a usual microfiber cloth (pictured above), you can see the attention to detail that has gone into Apple's new cloth. iFixit went full-on hardware design video in its explanation of the quality of the cloth below:
Under a microscope the premium quality of Apple's polishing cloth comes to life. On the left, you'll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? Miniscule fibers intricately woven together, uniting to become not just a tool for cleaning, but an object of beauty worthy of being cleaned itself. Amidst the beauty, a thin line delicately traces the form of mankind's foundational fruit: an apple.
iJustine also released a full-on review of the new polishing cloth yesterday which has already received over 180,000 views on YouTube.
Apple's new $19 polishing cloth is available now but, if you place an order today, be prepared to wait almost three months to get it.
iPhone 13 sees Apple retake second place in smartphone shipments
New insight from Canalys suggests Apple has retaken second place in the smartphone shipments market thanks to the iPhone 13.
Apple TV+ coming to Sky Glass and Sky Q
Sky has announced that Apple TV+ is coming to Sky Glass and Q customers this year.
Apple joins Imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor research program
Apple has joined Imec's brand-new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program.
MagSafe has simplified the way we use iPhone in the car
No more annoying spring-loaded car mounts or adhesive magnets for us! MagSafe makes driving with your iPhone 12 a breeze; all you need is a MagSafe car mount.