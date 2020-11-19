In a blog post, iFixit has posted its full M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro teardown. The outlet says that, despite the M1 having major impacts on a user's experience when running the new machines, they remain strikingly similar to their Intel predecessors.

We'll spill all the details below, but suffice to say, our curiosity has been rewarded in the most unintuitive way possible. While Apple touts its M1-powered Macs as nothing short of a revolution, internally, they could hardly be any more similar to their predecessors. The new 13" MacBook Pro looks so familiar inside, we had to double-check that we didn't accidentally purchase the old model. Meanwhile, the new MacBook Air's biggest move was to … eliminate the fan.

While the rest of the M1 MacBook Air is almost the same as the Intel version, the new Air removes the fan in favor of an aluminum heat spreader that hangs off of the left edge of the logic board. iFixit says that the design makes it so that "there's just not much to go wrong here."