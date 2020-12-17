In a blog post, iFixit has posted its early teardown of Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones. While the full teardown is still on the way, the outlet wanted to see if the latest edition to the AirPods family were any more serviceable than its smaller counterparts.

We're here today to conduct some X-ray surveillance and take a quick peek inside the AirPods Max. This partial, early teardown aims to answer our most burning question: will these pricey cans be serviceable to any degree, or another e-waste disaster, like the rest of the AirPods family?

One of the first things that the outlet found was that the batteries may be potentially difficult to replace on your own.