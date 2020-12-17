What you need to know
- iFixit has posted their early teardown of AirPods Max.
- The early findings show they are a difficult pair of headphones to get into.
In a blog post, iFixit has posted its early teardown of Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones. While the full teardown is still on the way, the outlet wanted to see if the latest edition to the AirPods family were any more serviceable than its smaller counterparts.
We're here today to conduct some X-ray surveillance and take a quick peek inside the AirPods Max. This partial, early teardown aims to answer our most burning question: will these pricey cans be serviceable to any degree, or another e-waste disaster, like the rest of the AirPods family?
One of the first things that the outlet found was that the batteries may be potentially difficult to replace on your own.
Worryingly, there are some solder joints and wires near the batteries, but no obvious connectors. We're sill holding out hope for an easy battery swap procedure, though—the connectors aren't always easy to spot from here.
They also found that, despite the ear cushions being easy to pull off the replace, getting into the headphones themselves is a whole other matter.
In case you didn't already guess from the strands of glue: our initial disassembly had some heated moments. These headphones are not as easy to take apart as they let on (or as you might expect from other headphones). More on that coming soon.
iFixit says that the teardown of Apple's AirPods Max headphones is ongoing, so they recommend that anyone who is interested to keep checking back as they update the teardown post.
