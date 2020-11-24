In a new video posted to YouTube, iFixit shows off the internals of the new M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The video showcases how little has changed in the new MacBooks outside of the introduction of the new M1 processor to each of them.

This fall we've seen what could end up being the most radical update to an Apple product in 10 years: meet the new Apple Silicon M1 MacBooks (and mac mini, but we'll talk about that later). These machines have been out in the wild for a few days, and are proving to run insanely fast and extremely cool. Just how did Apple bend time and space to make a laptop that runs faster and cooler at the same time? Let's take a peek inside to find out.

iFixit just posted its full teardown of the new M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro on its website last week, saying that internally, "they could hardly be any more similar to their predecessors."

We'll spill all the details below, but suffice to say, our curiosity has been rewarded in the most unintuitive way possible. While Apple touts its M1-powered Macs as nothing short of a revolution, internally, they could hardly be any more similar to their predecessors. The new 13" MacBook Pro looks so familiar inside, we had to double-check that we didn't accidentally purchase the old model. Meanwhile, the new MacBook Air's biggest move was to … eliminate the fan.

However, it is always fun to see these kinds of things in video rather than just through a blog post. Check out the video walkthrough of the new M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro below: