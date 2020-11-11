iFixit tools spotted during Apple event, irony lost on no-one

Last night, Apple hosted its 'One More thing' event, unveiling three brand new Apple Silicon Macs running on Apple's new M1 chip.

However, one set of products that went unannounced has drawn a lot of attention on social media.

Repair company iFixit, known for its teardowns and its noble crusade to help tech users repair their own devices, pointed out that some of its own tools were on display behind Craig Federighi during the keynote. The irony was not lost on Twitter.

Explaining the joke, Twitter user steve noted:

Apple has always been anti user-serviceable when it comes to repairs. iFixit has made it their mission to provide great tools and repair guides that anyone could use to service their own products. It's ironic that Apple is now using iFixit's tools in their own labs now.

iFixit's background page states that "companies like Apple don't provide repair parts and documentation to end users," and that the company believes "everyone should have the right to maintain and repair their products."

Another user joked "that moment when you can't open your own machines without iFixit tools", whilst another darkly quipped that Apple was making sure the tools wouldn't work on Apple's new products.

At its 'One more thing' event, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini, all powered by its new M1 Apple silicon chip, the first in-house processor put in an Apple computer. Apple says that the M1 is "by far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made", delivering 3.5x faster CPU, 6x faster GPU, and up to 15X faster machine learning, all whilst offering double the battery life of previous chips.