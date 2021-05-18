Apple today confirmed that the new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will be available in retail stores around the world starting this Friday, May 21.

Apple also confirmed that those who placed pre-orders quickly will begin receiving their new kit on the same day.

With more than 99 percent of worldwide Apple Store locations open as of Friday, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products in person with help from an Apple Specialist.

However, given the lack of stock available for some of these products online it's unclear how easy it will be to walk into an Apple Store and walk out with your chosen product. Ordering an iPad Pro online, for example, will leave buyers waiting weeks for their new tablet to arrive.

Apple also once again detailed the new products that will be available, starting with iMac.

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — to match a user's personal style and elevate any space. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.

The new iPad Pro is the most powerful yet, beating out many Macs in terms of performance. The 12.9-inch model also features an all-new Liquid Retina Display XDR screen to boot.

Supercharged by the Apple-designed M1 chip, iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.

Finally, the biggest addition to the new Apple TV 4K is undoubtedly that new remote! With that in mind, sould you upgrade to the latest Apple TV 4K? I'll leave that up to you! If you decide that you should but want to save some cash, make sure you check out the best Apple TV deals first.

The all-new Siri Remote features clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a scrubbing control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user's hand.

Will you be rolling into an Apple Store, credit card in hand, this Friday?