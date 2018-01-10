Last month, we left our hero weighing his options, considering replacing his i5 Late 2015 iMac with 5K Retina display with an iMac Pro. After I wrote that column, Apple released final pricing details on the iMac Pro, so I sat down with my budget, a spreadsheet, and Apple.com loaded in my browser.

It didn't take long to realize that I had made a mistake.

My initial plan was to pick up a 10-core model with 64GB of RAM, coupled with a 1TB SSD and the entry-level GPU. It seemed like the most well-rounded machine out of the near-countless possibilities that Apple's online configuration tools allow, but at $6,599, it wasn't something I could afford. I knew the $4,999 entry model was the only iMac Pro I could both justify and afford.

The standard iMac Pro is still a lot faster than my 2015 could ever be, but then I started looking at a fully loaded 2017 5K iMac. If I opted for third-party RAM, I could pick up a 4.2GHz i7 iMac with a 1TB SSD for $3,099. With this iMac, I would still have a noticeably faster machine on my desk, but with a lot more cash in the bank.

I decided to take the conservative route, so I ordered the regular iMac. It showed up the day after Christmas. I slapped 32GB of OWC RAM in it — for a total of 40GB — and migrated my data from my trusty 2015 model.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long to realize that I had made a mistake. Even during the migration, I could hear the new iMac's fan blowing, and once I was logged in, it was even louder.

After any data migration, a Mac has a lot to do behind the scenes. Photos.app was busy reindexing my library, and Dropbox was working hard to make sure everything in its folder was supposed to be there. I let things run over night, thinking that by the next morning, this new iMac would be as quiet as my old one in normal usage.

Sadly, that wasn't the case. I've heard very mixed things about this from people on Twitter and friends with 2017 iMacs, so I can't say this is a universal truth, but the Core i7-powered iMac on my desk seemed to ramp up its fan far more often than my older i5, and when it did, the noise was noticeably louder than before.

This should not have been surprising, probably. As noted by iFixit, the 27-inch Retina iMac is cooled by one, solitary fan mounted in the middle of the case: