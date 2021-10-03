The images were initially posted on a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts, but it has been taken down since its posting. The poster of the photos claimed that they are working for a carrier who was testing the Series 7 before it officially goes on sale "later this fall."

Images of the unreleased Apple Watch, as reported by MacRumors , were apparently shared to a Facebook group. The person who posted the images said that they work for a carrier who already had the Series 7 for testing purposes.

We may have our first look at the Apple Watch Series 7 in the wild.

Rumors have been swirling about when Apple will release its new Apple Watch. While the company has stuck to its messaging that the Series 7 will release "later this fall," Hermes, a notable partner brand to Apple with the Apple Watch, told its customers that they would be able to preorder the new watch starting on October 8, 2021.

You'll be able to pre-order the new Apple Watch in just over a week, according to Hermès, one of Apple's official partners. In multiple emails from Hermès, obtained by AppleTrack, customer service says "Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8. 2021. Please let us know if you have any further questions!"

That report lines up with speculation from leaker Jon Prosser who also predicted that preorders for the Series 7 could begin this week with shipments beginning in mid-October.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger and brighter screen, faster charging, and a more durable display. Before you pick up a Series 7, check out our comparison between the Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6.