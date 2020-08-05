Images of the battery from Apple's next MacBook Air appear to have surfaced on the Korea Testing and Research Institute's website.

As reported by 91mobiles:

A MacBook Air battery with model number A2389 has received the Safety Korea certification this week. The same battery model with a capacity of 4,380mAh was spotted a few days ago on 3C and UL Demko certifications. At the time, the battery was speculated to be for the MacBook rather than an iPhone or iPad due to the voltage. Now, live image of the battery on the Safety Korea site confirms that it is indeed for an upcoming MacBook Air.

As the report notes, filings for this battery, A2389, had previously been spotted online, however, there were no images to confirm whether it was for a MacBook or a device like a new iPad. As you can see from the images, this is clearly configured for a MacBook.

Recent reports from Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that Apple may release a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro before the end of the year, and that a new MacBook Air, also featuring Apple silicon, will debut in either Q4 of 2020 or in early 2021.

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air earlier this year, updating its design and doing away with the dreaded butterfly keyboard in favor of a new, scissor mechanism instead.

Apple announced its shift to Apple silicon in Macs at WWDC 20, creating its own chips for Mac and slowly phasing out Intel from its lineup over the next couple of years.