What you need to know
- The iMore website is taking a short maintenance break
- The site will be back with a new look shortly.
- It could take up to 24 hours.
As of 6AM ET on Monday, July 18, iMore will be taking a short maintenance break. Why? We're putting together a fresh new look for the site that'll help us provide you with all the in-depth Apple news, features, guides and reviews that you've come to expect from iMore, faster. Thankfully, you'll still be able to browse the existing website and read all of our articles with no problems at all, but should you run into any oddness or problems – or wonder where today's fresh articles are – that'll be why. We'll just be doing some work in the background for a little while.
In the meantime, if you're looking for some reading while the team prepares for the facelift, check out the MacBook Air M2 review, which Gerald gave an incredible 5-stars, or take a listen to the iMore show, which you can also find on youtube. There are over 800 episodes now, so plenty to keep you going until the relaunch.
The update shouldn't take more than a day to get up and running, so expect to see our new look very soon - we can't wait to show you what we've got in store for the future, and iMore's new look will be just the first step. Thanks for all your support of iMore, and we look forward to delivering you all the latest from the world of Apple long into the future.
