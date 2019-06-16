Your watch, TV, Mac, iPhone, and iPad are all getting extreme makeovers this fall! Georgia Dow, Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Rene Ritchie look at some of the coolest new features that are on the way.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.