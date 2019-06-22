Georgia Dow and Mikah Sargent talk about Apple's battery recall for some mid-2015 15" MacBook Pro models. If you own one of these machines, they'll help you figure out if your computer is affected. They also discuss the prospect of moving iPhone production out of China to Taiwan — a strategy recommended by Foxconn founder Terry Gou.
- Apple launches recall for certain 15-inch MacBook Pros due to battery issues
- Check your serial number
- CoconutBattery
- How to use Time Machine on your Mac
- Foxconn founder calls on Apple to move iPhone production out of China
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
